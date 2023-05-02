DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 67-year-old male and have had swollen hands for several weeks, the worst in the early morning. I take lisinopril and atenolol for my blood pressure and have taken ibuprofen twice a day since this started, two pills at a time. Do you have any ideas about what this could be? And how does a doctor find a diagnosis of these symptoms? -- J.H.

ANSWER: New onset swelling localized to the hands, especially in the morning, makes me think of inflammatory arthritis or crystal arthropathy. While it's always good to think about medication effects, swelling in the hands would be very unusual for either lisinopril or atenolol.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

