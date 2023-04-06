DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old man who recently had a bone density scan. The test showed I had mild bone loss, and I was told I needed to go on medication. I was prescribed a vitamin D and calcium supplement as well as 70 mg of Fosamax to be taken once a week.

I am OK with the vitamin supplements, but I am nervous about taking Fosamax. After reading the instructions given by the pharmacy for this medication, I noticed that one of the possible side effects is difficulty swallowing. The only other medication I am taking now is a once-daily dose of 20 mg of Lipitor. I was previously taking a baby aspirin tablet with it. The problem is that I developed swallowing difficulties from taking the aspirin.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos