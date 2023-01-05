DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 84-year-old Asian American taking trazodone, sertraline and temazepam as needed, as well as daily vitamins, and I weigh 130 pounds. My blood pressure ranges from 98 to 111 over 60. Four years ago, I had kidney cancer resulting in the removal of my right kidney. Two years ago, I had prostate cancer and underwent nine weeks of radiation treatments. My doctor gave me midodrine for blood pressure, but that has not helped.

My problem is, I am always tired and have no energy. My testosterone level is 0.03, and my PSA is 0.1 ng/mL. I eat a lot of carbs, but cannot put on any weight. My doctor will not prescribe any medication that might affect my PSA. Can you suggest anything I can do to help my situation? -- D.E.

