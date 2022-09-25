DEAR DR. ROACH: I was told by my doctor that I need a tetanus booster shot, but when I was 17, I cut my foot and needed stitches. I was told then that I was allergic to the tetanus shot, so they gave me penicillin instead. Of course, that was a long time ago, since I’m now 81 years old. How could they have determined I was allergic to the shot, and is that even reliable?

Can I be tested now? Or, do I even need to be tested?

Recommended for you

States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax

States That Collect the Most Individual Income Tax

One unexpected bright spot of the COVID-19 pandemic was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue. State and local governments rely heavily on taxes to finance their operations, with the largest sources coming from sal… Click for more.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos