DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with thyroid antibodies. What are the long-term effects of these antibodies? The doctor says to start thyroid medication. I have been a vegetarian since 1983 and have a low-salt diet. I have heard about quality control issues with thyroid medicines and taking care not to consume caffeine with the medicine. Could my diet be related to the antibodies? Are there real problems with the production and timing? -- R.S.

ANSWER: In general, thyroid replacement medication is most often given to people who have symptoms and laboratory evidence of low thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism). These symptoms can be nonspecific, such as fatigue, weight gain and depression, but there are more specific changes in the skin, eyes and nervous system that an experienced clinician can identify with a meticulously careful look through a patient's history and an exam.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos