DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently answered a question from a reader with a friend who had sudden hearing loss with tinnitus after experiencing vertigo and dizziness. You attributed the hearing loss to sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). I have been dealing with Meniere's disease for over eight years, and the symptoms you described are identical to those of us with Meniere's. My question is, do you know if the steroids and antivirals would be helpful to those of us with Meniere's? -- P.L.

ANSWER: It can indeed be difficult sometimes to separate different causes of vertigo, and both SSNHL and Meniere's have hearing loss symptoms. The key is the suddenness and intensity of the hearing loss, in SSNHL. By definition, SSNHL happens within 72 hours, but most people either wake up with it or notice the change very suddenly (although there may have been some fluctuation in the previous days).

