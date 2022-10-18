DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I got into a conversation with a group of friends about toxic shock syndrome. One of them claimed it is caused by synthetic menstrual products containing toxic chemicals like bleach, rayon and dioxins. I said that I'd never heard that theory before and that I thought it was because women weren't changing their tampons often enough. No one was able to answer my next question, which was why toxic shock syndrome seems to have disappeared. I did read that the composition of tampons has since been changed and that the problem was really with a superabsorbent tampon that was taken off the market. Can you clarify this issue? -- L.N.L.

ANSWER: Staphylococcal toxic shock syndrome is caused by toxins that are made by the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, not by toxins that might be present in tampons. About half of toxic shock syndrome cases now are associated with menstruation, but it was much more common in the 1980s.

