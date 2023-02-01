DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old man in relatively good health. I don’t smoke or drink, and I have a vegetarian diet. I exercise moderately, and I am not overweight. About 30 years ago, I contracted a serious UTI that affected me while at work. I was very cold, shivering with chattering teeth.

Luckily, the local fire department was there for a false fire alarm. One of the EMTs took one look at me and called for an ambulance, and off I went to the local ER. I was diagnosed with a massive UTI and given IV antibiotics. Because I was in excellent overall health, I was discharged with a prescription for more antibiotics and to rest at home.

Recommended for you

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags

Trending Videos