DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old female and weigh 130 pounds. I’m 5 feet, 8 inches tall. For years, off and on, my primary doctor would tell me that my sodium level was low. Recently, my doctor said that if my sodium level is low again, I need to see a kidney specialist. I assumed the low sodium is due to being diabetic and taking metformin. My other doctor also prescribed losartan along with hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ). I finally went to a nephrologist, who took me off the losartan combo, and now I’m just on losartan. Blood work was ordered. The next doctor then told me to drink less water. I was drinking around 80 fluid ounces, but I have since curtailed my intake.

A friend mentioned that I may have Addison’s disease; she also has it. My symptoms are, at times, debilitating: fatigue, weakness, lack of concentration and focus, heaviness, diarrhea, stomach pain like a punch in the gut, nausea and deep belching. There are some good days.

