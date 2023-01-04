The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southern Cherokee County in north central Georgia...
Clayton County in north central Georgia...
Cobb County in north central Georgia...
DeKalb County in north central Georgia...
Douglas County in north central Georgia...
Southwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia...
Fulton County in north central Georgia...
Gwinnett County in north central Georgia...
Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia...
Central Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia...
* Until noon EST Wednesday.
* At 555 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in and around the Atlanta Metro area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Decatur, Conyers,
Cumming, Jonesboro, Peachtree Corners, Mountain Park, City of
South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta,
Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton and Kennesaw.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Turn on headlights, slow down, and give yourself ample time to reach
your destination.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 12 IN
EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 53 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL GEORGIA
BALDWIN BIBB BLECKLEY
BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP
DODGE DOOLY HOUSTON
JASPER JONES LAURENS
MONROE PEACH PULASKI
PUTNAM TWIGGS WILCOX
WILKINSON
IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA
GLASCOCK GREENE HANCOCK
JEFFERSON JOHNSON TALIAFERRO
WARREN WASHINGTON WILKES
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
CLAYTON FAYETTE HENRY
MORGAN NEWTON ROCKDALE
IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA
CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS
HEARD LAMAR MACON
MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE
PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING
STEWART SUMTER TALBOT
TAYLOR TROUP UPSON
WEBSTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, AMERICUS, BARNESVILLE,
BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, COCHRAN, COLUMBUS, CONYERS, CORDELE,
COVINGTON, CRAWFORDVILLE, DUBLIN, EASTMAN, EATONTON, ELLAVILLE,
FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GIBSON, GRAY,
GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, HAWKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE,
LOUISVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MILLEDGEVILLE, MONTEZUMA,
MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON,
RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, SANDERSVILLE, SPARTA, STOCKBRIDGE,
TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, TOOMSBORO, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS,
WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, WEST POINT, WRIGHTSVILLE, AND ZEBULON.
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern
Spalding, Rockdale, DeKalb, southern Gwinnett, Henry, western Walton,
northern Butts, south central Fulton, northern Clayton and Newton
Counties through 630 AM EST...
At 556 AM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line
extending from Scottdale to near Hidden Valley Park to Highland
Mills, and moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and
heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Locations impacted include...
Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Griffin, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers,
Covington, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Snellville, College
Park, Lilburn, Loganville, Clarkston, Hampton, Morrow, Lovejoy,
Hapeville and Stone Mountain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists
should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for central, north
central and west central Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and
Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia,
Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton,
Rockdale, South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,
Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest
Georgia, Carroll, Haralson and Paulding. In west central Georgia,
Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion, Meriwether,
Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot, Taylor, Troup,
Upson and Webster.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple waves of training thunderstorms could produce
rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher totals
possible. Some areas have already received up to two inches,
additional rainfall could produce flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old female and weigh 130 pounds. I’m 5 feet, 8 inches tall. For years, off and on, my primary doctor would tell me that my sodium level was low. Recently, my doctor said that if my sodium level is low again, I need to see a kidney specialist. I assumed the low sodium is due to being diabetic and taking metformin. My other doctor also prescribed losartan along with hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ). I finally went to a nephrologist, who took me off the losartan combo, and now I’m just on losartan. Blood work was ordered. The next doctor then told me to drink less water. I was drinking around 80 fluid ounces, but I have since curtailed my intake.
A friend mentioned that I may have Addison’s disease; she also has it. My symptoms are, at times, debilitating: fatigue, weakness, lack of concentration and focus, heaviness, diarrhea, stomach pain like a punch in the gut, nausea and deep belching. There are some good days.
I have another appointment next year in mid-January, and more blood work is ordered. I have not mentioned Addison’s disease to the doctors. What is your take, and how is Addison’s disease treated? I’m so frustrated.
— T.F.
ANSWER: Low sodium levels are extremely common in people taking a diuretic in the thiazide class, like HCTZ. Years of being on HCTZ can also reset the body’s normal sodium level, requiring a person to drink less water in order to keep their sodium level in the normal range.
The symptoms you have are unlikely due to low sodium alone, even with a very low sodium level. None of the symptoms are specific to low sodium or Addison’s disease, which is a cause of low cortisol levels. Addison’s disease is quite rare, on the order of one person per 100,000. The hardest part about making the diagnosis of Addison’s disease is thinking of it in the first place, since the major symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain are not specific. Low sodium levels do occur with Addison’s, so I think mentioning the possibility to your doctor is a smart idea.
The initial blood testing for Addison’s disease is not routinely done and requires an injection of a medication that should make your cortisol level go up. If it doesn’t, that’s strong evidence of Addison’s disease.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve just been reading in your column about radiofrequency ablation for back pain. I have arthritis in my spine and have been experiencing great pain since August. My problem is in the L4-L5 disc. I had a cortisone injection a couple of weeks ago, which didn’t relieve the pain entirely, but did take the edge off it, so I’m no longer taking pain medication. It has been suggested to me that I consider platelet-rich plasma therapy. I looked it up and read it hasn’t been proven successful. I wonder if you have heard anything about it.
— G.M.
ANSWER: Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) comes from a person’s own blood and contains growth factors that are intended to help repair damage, especially to tendons and joints. Initial studies showed short-term benefit, but newer, more-rigorous trials have been unable to show any benefit over placebo injection in six months of the study follow-up. The process is generally not covered by insurance. The process is safe when performed by an expert, but there is always the possibility of infection.
Unless new evidence comes out that PRP has benefits over placebo, I do not recommend it for pain due to arthritis.
Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.