DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on long-haul effects in COVID compared to the flu. About 14 years ago, a young neighbor caught some kind of virus. His wife said he was never the same after that. He was in his mid-40s. There were several fundraisers in the area to try to raise money for the young family. He needed a heart transplant and was put on a waiting list. His cardiologist wrote an article for the local paper explaining that many people suffer heart damage from the flu and other viruses. The doctor was trying to explain that not everyone with heart disease made poor health decisions such as smoking.

He unfortunately passed away before he received a transplant. Was the doctor’s statement correct? This was long before COVID.

