DEAR DR. ROACH: I am taking terazosin and finasteride for my enlarged prostate. A friend has suggested taking zinc supplements and eating pumpkin seeds for additional zinc intake. Is there any proof that taking additional zinc will reduce the size of the prostate? -- K.O.

ANSWER: There are some theoretical reasons, based on animal studies and benchtop research, as to why zinc might reduce the size of the prostate and even reduce the risk of prostate cancer. However, the clinical studies that have been done have not yet shown a reduction in risk, decrease in prostate size, or improvement in symptoms from taking zinc supplements or pumpkin seed oil. Further, I have seen a dramatic case of zinc overdose from zinc supplements, causing a copper deficiency with severe effects on the man who took the excess doses of supplements. Taking 100% of the recommended zinc levels won't hurt you, but probably won't help either.

