Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FAYETTE...NORTH FULTON... WALTON...ROCKDALE...CLAYTON...COWETA...DEKALB...GWINNETT...WESTERN SPALDING...NEWTON...HENRY AND SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 630 AM EST... At 546 AM EST...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a line of strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Duluth to Plant Wansley...and moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and increased chance of a brief tornado. IMPACT...While winds should result in minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects...the leading edge of this line of storms has also exhibited areas of localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of these storms include Atlanta, Newnan, Lawrenceville, McDonough, Decatur, Fayetteville, Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Jonesboro, Peachtree City, East Point, Duluth, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Snellville, Suwanee, Riverdale and College Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. WIND...50MPH