Calls to suicide prevention lifeline rose 45% after changeover to 988 number

After the summer launch of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number, calls to the lifeline increased 45% compared with the same time last year, and the majority of those calls were connected to a counselor, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

 Shutterstock

On Friday, HHS released performance data detailing the number of calls, chats and texts made to the 988 lifeline in the month of August, as well as the portion of those contacts that were answered.

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

