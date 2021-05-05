Canada authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Georgia...
Sweetwater Creek near Austell affecting Douglas and Cobb Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Big Creek near Alpharetta affecting Fulton and Forsyth Counties.
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
Tallapoosa River near Tallapoosa affecting Haralson County.
For the Big Creek...including Cumming, Alpharetta, Roswell...Minor
flooding is forecast.
For the Sweetwater Creek...including Powder Springs, Powder Springs,
Powder Springs, Northwest Austell, Austell, Austell, Austell 6S...
Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Lawrenceville , Lilburn, Snellville, Snellville, Snellville,
Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Snellville, Northeast
Lithonia , Lithonia, East Lithonia, Milstead, Conyers below
Milstead, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead, Milstead, Milstead ,
Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this afternoon...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* Until this afternoon.
* At 11:02 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.2 feet Monday
morning.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
&&
