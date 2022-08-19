CDC confirms Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri

Health officials suspect the child was infected by Naegleria fowleri after swimming in the Elkhorn River.

 KETV

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a Nebraska child who died after swimming was infected with the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri, an epidemiologist for the state, Dr. Matthew Donahue, told CNN.

The amoeba is typically found in freshwater lakes and rivers. The CDC's confirmation means this is the first known death from Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska's history," according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

