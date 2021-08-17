Child Covid-19 cases have 'steadily increased' since the beginning of July, AAP says, with 121,000 new cases last week

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN CLAYTON, COBB, DEKALB, CENTRAL FULTON,
SOUTHWESTERN GWINNETT, NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND ROCKDALE COUNTIES...
At 1157 AM EDT, Light to moderate rain is occurring and will
continue across metro Atlanta through early this afternoon. Between
2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Though the immediate
flash flood threat has diminished, significant runoff from the heavy
rain will continue to impact creeks, streams and poor drainage areas.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Atlanta, Marietta, Decatur, Conyers, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns
Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth,
Stockbridge, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park,
Powder Springs and Lilburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts,
Jasper, Jones and Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene. In
north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson,
DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall,
Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale,
South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks,
Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In
northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard and Spalding.
* Through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will
continue to move north across portions of north Georgia through
this afternoon. Many locations have already received anywhere from
two to four inches of rainfall. A total of two to three inches of
additional rain is expected across North Georgia, with isolated
heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils will
lead to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Covid-19 outbreaks have sent many students back into quarantine early in the new school year. One way to help students stay in classrooms is to have students -- particularly those who are not vaccinated -- wearing masks in school, health experts say.
More than 121,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the last week, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
After declining in early summer, child cases have "steadily increased" since the beginning of July. From August 5 to August 12, a total of 121,427 child cases were reported, which the AAP calls "a continuing substantial increase."
Children represented 18% of the weekly reported cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, the AAP cites a cumulative total of 4,413,547 child cases reported, with children representing 14.4% of all cases.
Hospitalizations were reported by 23 states and New York City, and children ranged from 1.6% to 3.5% of their total hospitalizations. Of all child Covid-19 cases, 0.2% to 1.9% resulted in hospitalizations.
Children made up 0% to 0.25% of all Covid-19 deaths, which were reported in 43 states, New York City, Puerto Rico and Guam. No child deaths were reported by seven states, and 0% to 0.03% of all child Covid-19 cases in the states that reported resulted in death.
"It shouldn't be for months. It shouldn't be forever. But right now, when people are coming back in, masking is a reasonable public health step," said Dr. Brett Giroir, former assistant secretary for health in the Trump administration.
"I support it and encourage parents to encourage their children to do it."
During this Delta variant surge, Covid-19 hospitalizations have soared among children. But the full extent of severe pediatric cases is unknown, said Giroir.
"Only 23 states and New York City actually report the number of children in hospitals," said Giroir, a pediatrician. He said Texas and Florida are among the states where the total number of child Covid-19 hospitalizations are unknown.
"Talking about flying blind, relative to children," Giroir said. "We need better data, and that's got to be the basis for action."
