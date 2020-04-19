COVINGTON — Community Fellowship Baptist Church in Covington donated more than 150 cloth masks to Sheriff Ezell Brown and his deputies so they could protect themselves from COVID-19 as they continue to serve the community.
The cloth masks were handmade by one of the church’s members; the church contributed to the material costs.
“We are so thankful for your service, always, for those who protect and service. Especially during times such as these,” said Pastor Brian Bullard.
Sheriff Brown was given his very own monogrammed mask to wear.
“Community Fellowship Baptist Church provided me and my team with the protection we need to stay safe while serving and protecting our community. Thank you for taking the time out of your day to make these masks for us,” said Brown. “If we continue to work together as a community, I know we will make it to the other side of this pandemic. I’m blessed to serve a community that has come together to help those in need during these troubling times.”
