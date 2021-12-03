This salad is all about mixing a variety of winter root vegetables and fruits, shaved and cut into thin batons, for a fresh, healthy, crunchy lunch entrée. The ingredients list is a suggestion, more so for a variety of colors. You can make a big bowl of it and eat it over a few days as well, but it will not be as crisp as when it is first dressed.
Makes 4 servings (about 4 cups)
Ingredients
About 2 pounds mixed root vegetables (1 purple daikon radish, 1 green daikon radish, 1 watermelon radish, 1 black Spanish radish, 1 golden beet)
1 apple, preferably Honeycrisp, Pink Lady or Fuji
1 jalapeño, minced
1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons sunflower oil
¼ cup mixed chopped herbs such as parsley, dill, chervil, chive, mint, tarragon
¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds
¼ cup crumbled goat's milk feta
Instructions
1. Scrub the skin of the radishes and the beet to remove any rough weathered areas or traces of dirt. Slice each crosswise on a mandoline or thinly slice by hand with a sharp knife.
2. Cut the apple into quarters, then cut the center out at a 45-degree angle to remove the core and seeds. Thinly slice the apple quarters on a mandoline or with a sharp knife.
3. Place the radishes, beet and apple in a large mixing bowl. Add the jalapeño, salt, vinegar, oil and herbs and toss well to coat.
4. Transfer salad into 1 large bowl or 4 serving bowls. Top with sunflower seeds and feta and serve.
