Europe's drug regulator advises Covid-19 booster shots for the immunocompromised

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded that a booster shot of the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines "may be given to people with severely weakened immune systems, at least 28 days after their second dose," according to a statement Monday.
The regulator said it had come to the decision to recommend a third shot after studies showed an extra dose of the two vaccines "increased the ability to produce antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19 in organ transplant patients with weakened immune systems."
The EMA statement added that there was "no direct evidence" that being able to produce antibodies protected against coronavirus, but "it is expected that the extra dose would increase protection at least in some patients."
The agency said it would continue to watch for data on the effectiveness of protection.
It also drew a distinction between people with weakened and normal immune systems. For people with normal immune systems, the EMA concluded that booster doses of BioNTech/Pfizer "may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older."
According to data it evaluated, an extra dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine caused a rise in antibody levels when the dose is given "approximately 6 months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old." The EMA said it is currently evaluating data to support a booster dose for the Moderna vaccine for those with normal immune systems.
The EMA directed European Union nations to issue "official recommendations on the use of booster doses, taking into account emerging effectiveness data and the limited safety data." However, it cautioned that the "risk of inflammatory heart conditions or other very rare side effects after a booster is not known and is being carefully monitored."
