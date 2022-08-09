...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Rockdale, southeastern DeKalb and south central Gwinnett Counties
through 600 PM EDT...
At 524 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Lakeview Estates, or
near Conyers. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and
heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Locations impacted include...
Conyers, Snellville, Lithonia, Lakeview Estates, Georgia
International Horse Park, Milstead, Belmont, Arabia Mountain, Big
Haynes Creek Park, Redan and Rosebud.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists
should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
1 of 3
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic opened today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library on August 3 in West Hollywood, California.
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
CNN
A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic opened today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library on August 3 in West Hollywood, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization Tuesday that allows health-care providers to change how the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine is administered, stretching out the supply amid high demand.
The vaccine can now be given to high-risk adults intradermally, meaning between the layers of the skin, rather than subcutaneously, or under the skin, as it has been given up till now. This will allow providers to get five doses out of a standard one-dose vial.
The new EUA also allows subcutaneous vaccination in people under 18 who are at high risk of infection.
"In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said in a statement. "The FDA quickly explored other scientifically appropriate options to facilitate access to the vaccine for all impacted individuals. By increasing the number of available doses, more individuals who want to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now have the opportunity to do so."
The move comes less than a week after the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency, which gives the FDA and other government health agencies more flexibility to fight the spread of the virus.
Earlier Tuesday, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued a determination to pave the way for the FDA's move.
"Last week, I declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency to unlock additional tools that will help us contain and end this outbreak and to signal to the American people that we are taking our response to the next level," Becerra said in a statement. "Today's action will allow FDA to exercise additional authorities that may increase availability of vaccines to prevent monkeypox while continuing to ensure the vaccine meets high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality."
As of Monday, the US government has shipped 617,693 doses of Jynneos to states and jurisdictions. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that at least 1.5 million people in the US are eligible for monkeypox vaccination.
As of Monday evening, the CDC reports 8,934 probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
With an intradermal vaccination, "basically, you're staying in the skin; you're not going through the skin," said Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University.
Using a smaller dose with intradermal injection has been done with vaccines for flu and rabies, epidemiologist Dr. Jay Varma told CNN in an email.
"The skin has special cells that are very good at helping a vaccine stimulate the body's immune system," he wrote.
These cells, called dendritic cells, are better able to produce an immune response, Griffin said.
"They live in the skin, and they're better at teaching the immune system what they need to respond to," he said.
"If you're able to give the monkeypox vaccine intradermally, you can give a smaller dose. ... They just would need to have some sort of demonstration that you get the same immune response," he said.
In August 1993 the Professional Golfer's Association (PGA) founded the first National Golf Month with the purpose of promoting golf as a family-friendly and inclusive sport that could be accessible to all ages, genders, and skill levels. Click for more.
CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Brenda Goodman and Virginia Langmaid contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.