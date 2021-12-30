The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Greene County in east central Georgia...
Central Wilkes County in east central Georgia...
Northern Morgan County in north central Georgia...
Northern Newton County in north central Georgia...
Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Walton County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern Oconee County in northeastern Georgia...
Southern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia...
* Until 500 PM EST Thursday.
* At 1051 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Washington, Watkinsville, Lexington,
Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Crawford,
Rutledge, North High Shoals, Tignall, Bostwick, Woodville,
Between, Good Hope, Bishop and Maxeys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including East Lithonia...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further
into the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County...
some flooding of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive
and Court. Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the
river begins to back up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:02 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet and steady.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Conyers below Milstead...
Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From late tonight to late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.4 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Butts, Jasper and Putnam. In east central Georgia,
Greene, Taliaferro and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale,
South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest Georgia,
Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and
Troup.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to slowly move across
portions of the area through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher
amounts are expected on top of already saturated grounds.
Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and
streams is possible through this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
FDA expected to broaden Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, source says
The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to broaden eligibility for Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine boosters to youths ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, according to a person familiar with the agency's plan.
People as young as 16 are already eligible to receive boosters of the Pfizer vaccine six months after their two-dose series. Youths ages 12 to 15 have been eligible to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine since May; as of early July, about 4 million people in this age group had been fully vaccinated and would be eligible for a booster immediately.
When asked on Wednesday about boosters for adolescents and younger teens, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN that the FDA "is looking at that right now. Of course the CDC will swiftly follow as soon as we hear from them and I'm hoping to have that in ... the days to weeks ahead."
US health officials have been pushing for months for adults to get boosted, especially after the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Studies have shown that the two-dose Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine does not provide sufficient protection against infection with Omicron, although it still appears to help protect against severe disease. A booster dose increased protection significantly, studies have shown.
The latest timeline for people ages 12 to 15 was first reported by The New York Times. The Times also reported that the booster schedule will shift from six months after the primary dose series to five months, and a booster shot is expected to be authorized for children ages 5 to 11 with immune deficiencies.
There's no doubt that 2021 has been a tough year for everyone, heck, it’s been a tough 18 months due to the COVID-19 crisis and many couples have found it too difficult to stay together. Click for more.
CNN's Virginia Langmaid and Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.