Forehead thermometers may be less accurate at detecting fevers in Black people, study finds

A new study finds that temporal thermometers -- used to measure body temperature on the forehead -- may be less accurate than oral thermometers at detecting fevers among hospitalized Black patients.

 Kamonwan/Adobe Stock

Undetected fevers could lead to delays in medical care, according to the study, published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

