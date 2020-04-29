Gilead Sciences says there are 'positive data' from a study on possible Covid-19 treatment remdesivir

Hopeful news has emerged from a study on whether remdesivir could be used to treat Covid-19, the maker of the investigational drug said.
Gilead Sciences, said Wednesday it is "aware of positive data emerging from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' (NIAID) study of the investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.
"We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint, and that NIAID will provide detailed information at an upcoming briefing," the company said.
The US Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any drugs for the treatment of coronavirus.
