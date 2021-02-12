In Western culture, romantic letters have been part of Valentine’s Day since the Middle Ages. Poet Geoffrey Chaucer, best known for “The Canterbury Tales,” is credited with writing the first Valentine’s poem in 1385.
The connection between chocolate and Valentine’s Day, on the other hand, is a fairly recent one by historical standards, reaching back fewer than 200 years. And, surprise, surprise — it all has to do with marketing.
From bitter to sweet
There was nothing romantic about chocolate in its earliest incarnations. Xocolatl, or “bitter water,” was a Mesoamerican drink made from ground cacao beans, chiles and spices. European explorers co-opted the beverage, bringing it back to the courts of Spain, France and England by the 1600s.
By the 19th century, sugar had become a commodity, turning sweetened cacao into an accessible treat for the working class, including women. And once women could enjoy chocolate, the connotations of the product switched from masculine to feminine, according to Charles Feldman, professor of food studies and food systems at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
A heart-shaped explosion
Cupids, angels and roses were all part of the romantic vernacular by the 1800s, but it took one mere mortal to unite chocolate and Valentine’s Day.
British chocolate maker Richard Cadbury had a lightbulb moment in 1861: He started packaging his company’s chocolate confections in heart-shaped boxes. The “fancy box,” as he called it, could be used to store keepsakes such as love notes, giving the packaging a selling point beyond its original use.
The idea of the heart-shaped box took off and “the marketing machine took over,” as Feldman noted. Chocolate companies began producing boxes in an ever-increasing variety of styles to attract customers. “This gave men the opportunity to demonstrate their taste,” Feldman said, “by choosing the right box for the particular woman.”
The heart-shaped boxes could be covered in silk, satin lace and ribbons — extravagant presentations that made the chocolate inside almost incidental.
American chocolate manufacturers were all-in by the 1930s on Valentine’s Day merchandise and advertising that targeted women as the recipients of their sweet designs. Whitman’s Chocolate coined the phrase “a woman never forgets the man who remembers,” which Feldman interpreted as an implicit reinforcement of societal gender roles.
