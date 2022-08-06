In a world where people struggle with anxiety, depression and burnout, therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab has some solutions.

Setting boundaries with others can help ward off some of these issues, said Tawwab, who wrote "Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself." But increased pressure during the pandemic to do multiple tasks at work and at home has made boundary-setting even more difficult, she noted, forcing people to reevaluate their lives and to learn to say no.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos