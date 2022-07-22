Los Angeles County is maintaining a high Covid-19 community level, which means a universal indoor masking mandate could be enacted as soon as next week, health officials say.

In Los Angeles, the average test positivity rate remains high, at 16%, Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during a Covid-19 update on Thursday. While daily reported cases have leveled off, with about 6,700 new cases daily, she said that the community level must decline back to 'medium' by July 28 to avoid an indoor mask requirement occurring on July 29.

