A 9-year-old Congolese girl tested positive for Ebola in Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a press statement from the Ugandan Ministry of Health Thursday.
The young girl and her mother traveled from DRC to the Ugandan district of Kasese, seeking medical care on Wednesday. She was quickly identified at the port of entry, isolated, and transferred to the Ebola unit at a local hospital where she is being managed, the statement said.
"Since the child was identified at the Port of Entry, there are no contacts in Uganda," the Ministry of Health said, adding that it had sent a rapid response unit to deal with case management.
The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Uganda, Dr. Diana Atwine, posted a message on Twitter saying the girl and her mother would be sent back to the DRC.
"Our team at Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit in Kasese is managing an imported Ebola case. The girl is currently isolated and being prepared for repatriation back to DRC for treatment upon request of the DRC gov't."
Uganda's authorities beefed up border controls and banned public gathering in the region affected by Ebola in June after the disease was first detected in the country.
Ebola virus disease can cause fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea and unexplained bleeding, among other symptoms. The virus was first identified in 1976 when outbreaks occurred near the Ebola River in Congo.
But mistrust in vaccines, militia attacks on health workers and limited health care resources are among the many obstacles health officials need to surmount to fight the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak on record.