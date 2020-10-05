The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice "for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus."
The award is one of the most sought-after global accolades and grants entry into one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.
This is breaking news. More details to follow...
