St. Patrick's Day parties are ripe for spreading coronavirus. Don't let that happen

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Majority of north Georgia and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&