Put on your walking shoes and don't forget your step counter: You can reduce your risk for cancer, heart disease and early death by getting up to 10,000 steps a day, but any amount of walking helps, according to a new study.

Health benefits rose with every step, the study found, but peaked at 10,000 steps -- after that the effects faded. Counting steps may be especially important for people who do unstructured, unplanned physical activity such as house work, gardening and dog walks.

PHOTOS: Another Fuzz Run in the books

Thousands turned out for Newton County’s largest participatory event Saturday for the running of the 39th annual Fuzz Run 5K and Fun Run. A highlight of the day was the reading of a proclamation declaring Sept. 10, 2022 as Elija Godwin Day, honoring the track star who graduated from Newton H… Click for more.

