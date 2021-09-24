centerpiecefeatured WATCH: The Wellness Expo focuses on mental health - September 24 Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save September is National Suicide Prevention Month and The Wellness Expo is focusing on the importance of mental health.Some of the topics are:• The impact of social media & the pandemic on mental health• Best approach to speak with someone you are concerned about • Preventing access to lethal weapons and opioidsWatch The Wellness Expo virtual event here starting at 1 p.m. Recommended for you +5 GET OUT THERE: Things to do & see this weekend - Sept. 25 - 26 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Watch The Wellness Expo Mental Health Month Prevention Suicide Topic Importance More Features Features Masks in school help prevent Covid-19 outbreaks and spread, CDC studies find By Deidre McPhillips, CNN 1 hr ago 0 +11 Multimedia featured 10 ways to prioritize your mental health during work By Nicole Johnson Stacker 2 hrs ago 0 Features centerpiecefeatured WATCH: The Wellness Expo focuses on mental health - September 24 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Features 4 tips to help your teenager build resilience through volunteerism and activism By Phyllis L. Fagell 8 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Latest News A New York cop had a lot more than just pressure on his shoulders. He also had a stranded driver A gravestone missing for almost 150 years was being used as a marble slab to make fudge Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose, medical examiner determines Masks in school help prevent Covid-19 outbreaks and spread, CDC studies find Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out a few weeks, rookie Horn out longer Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThis is the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in Georgia17-year-old charged in murder of Conyers manPorterdale man, Social Circle man among 7 arrested during GBI investigation into child pornographyNew Eastside High will open in summer 2022Covington Police Department arrests two suspects in rash of entering auto incidentsNewborn man Trea Johnson convicted in 2018 murderK-9 Officer Tom-Tom's death under investigationRockdale County Jail BlotterThree new physicians join Piedmont as Piedmont Physicians at Hospital DriveRECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: The iPhone 13 went on sale Friday. Are you planning to buy one? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I love to be among the first to get new technology. No. I'm happy with my current smart phone. Yes. My current smartphone is pretty old. No. I need a new phone but really can't afford one right now. Never. I am an Android phone user. No. I plan to hold on to my "dumb" phone as long as I can. Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
