The vast majority of cases in the growing monkeypox outbreak are among men who have sex with men, according to the World Health Organization. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised members of this community Wednesday to limit their exposure to the virus by reducing their number of sex partners and reconsidering sex with new partners.

"This is an outbreak that can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risk seriously and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups. The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure. That means making safe choices for yourself and others.

CNN's Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

