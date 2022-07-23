WHO declares monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern

Monkeypox virus is found near rainforests in Central and West Africa and causes disease in humans and monkeys, although its natural hosts are rodents.

 Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/SCIPHO/AP

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The decision was announced Saturday morning after WHO convened its second emergency committee on the issue on Thursday.

