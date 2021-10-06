WHO recommends widespread use of world's first malaria vaccine for children

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
Ocmulgee River near Macon affecting Jones, Houston, Bibb, Monroe
and Twiggs Counties.
Middle Oconee River near Arcade affecting Jackson and Barrow
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late tonight to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 4.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 11 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Friday morning to a crest of 11.1 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
* Impact...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins
in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river upstream
and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County.
Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be
around two feet under water.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through late tonight.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional
rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the
watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will
be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast
Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick
rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
In what it called a "historic" move, the World Health Organization said Wednesday it has recommended widespread use of the world's first and only malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions where there are moderate to high levels of malaria transmission. A health worker is shown here measuring the dosage of the Mosquirix vaccine in western Kenya on September 13, 2019.
The recommendation was based on results from an ongoing pilot program of vaccinations in child health clinics across Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, according to WHO.
The program, launched in 2019, demonstrated that the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine is safe, cost-effective, feasible to deliver and significantly reduced deadly severe malaria by about 30%, WHO said in a news release.
"This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the news release. "Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year."
Malaria is among the primary causes of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa, and more than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually, according to WHO.
"For centuries, malaria has stalked sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa, said in Wednesday's news release.
"We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now, for the first time ever, we have such a vaccine recommended for widespread use," Moeti said. "Today's recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent which shoulders the heaviest burden of the disease and we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults."
