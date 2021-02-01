Your Reddit posts could predict a breakup over 3 months before it happens

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north and central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&