Za'atar and Rosemary Spiced Roasted Almonds By Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Roasted almonds get an upgrade with za'atar and rosemary. Heather Fulbright/CNN (Clockwise from bottom left) Za'atar blends thyme, sumac, sesame seeds and oregano with salt. Heather Fulbright/CNN Be sure to spread the almonds evenly. Heather Fulbright/CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Za'atar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sumac and sesame seeds. Add it to almonds for a tangy, nutty bite.If you already have a prepared za'atar spice blend on hand, feel free to use it in this recipe as a shortcut instead of making your own.Almonds are a great source of protein, healthy fats and fiber, making them the ideal on-the-go snack. Makes 8 servingsIngredients1 tablespoon sumac1 tablespoon sesame seeds1/2 tablespoon dried thyme½ tablespoon dried oregano¼ teaspoon salt2 cups raw almonds1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely choppedInstructions1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.2. Make the za'atar: In a small bowl, combine the sumac, sesame seeds, thyme, oregano and salt. (Alternately, substitute 3 tablespoons prepared za'atar blend and omit this step.) Set aside. 3. In a medium bowl, combine almonds with olive oil, rosemary and za'atar blend and toss until well coated.4. Spread the almonds on prepared baking sheet.Roast in oven for 10 minutes. Remove sheet from oven and give almonds a quick stir. Return sheet to oven and roast until almonds are golden, about 10 minutes more.5. Let cool and enjoy.Make ahead: Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.Cook this! Snapshot your creation, then share with #plateitpostit. You might be featured in an upcoming story!The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +11 What decisions are made based on the census? Using data from news and government reports, Stacker compiled a list of 10 decisions that are made based on the decennial U.S. census. Click for more. Rahaf Al Bochi is a registered dietitian nutritionist, media expert and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition, a nutrition consulting company specializing in Mediterranean eating and women's health. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Consumer Products Cooking And Entertaining Food And Drink Food Products Kinds Of Foods And Beverages Leisure And Lifestyle Nuts Sesame Almond Tablespoon Food Gastronomy Blend Spice Za'atar More Features Features How to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by meal By Sandee LaMotte, CNN 55 min ago 0 +3 Features Green Shakshuka With Basil and Toasted Pine Nuts By Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN 1 hr ago 0 +3 Features Salmon With Roasted Grape Salsa By Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN 1 hr ago 0 +2 Features Warm Farro Grain Salad With Pomegranate By Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Latest News Atlanta Falcons sign 15 to practice squad Florida State unveils season-long tributes to late coach Bobby Bowden Saints-Packers moved to Jacksonville for Week 1 How to start the Mediterranean diet — meal by meal Green Shakshuka With Basil and Toasted Pine Nuts Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCovington Police detective fired after domestic disputeRockdale County Jail BlotterHEALTH: Once-daily thyroid replacement is effective for most peopleSuspect steals mortuary van, leads police on chase as body rolls out of vanHealth Department opens COVID-19 testing site at Springfield Baptist Church in ConyersNewton County Jail BlotterSouthern Conservation Trust donates 120 acres to Newton, Rockdale for parkSheriff Ezell Brown elected secretary-treasurer of Georgia Sheriffs’ AssociationRockdale Public Schools names school-level Teachers of the YearRockdale County Judge Phinia Aten leads ABA special judicial group Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We plan to travel and stay overnight. We are planning a day trip. We plan to entertain family and friends at home. We are going to stay home with those in our household, for safety. We're planning a streaming binge all weekend. We have plans to do something not listed here. We don't have any plans... yet. Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.