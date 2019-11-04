COVINGTON — The highest achievement for a member of the Boy Scouts of America — the rank of Eagle Scout — will be awarded in a Court of Honor ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9 to Ray Holt of Troop 222 in Covington.
For his Eagle Scout leadership service project, Holt, 17, constructed an information kiosk for Newton Trails, situated at the Eastside High School end of the Eastside trail. He drafted a design to be similar to other kiosks on the trails, reviewed materials and construction methods, and drew a detailed plan. Holt then raised funds for the project from individuals and businesses who support Newton Trails and Scouting.
In June and July, Holt led 18 individuals who worked more than 250 hours on the project, including Scouts from Troop 222. He was able to complete the kiosk well before the start of the current school year, and also under budget, being able to donate almost $200 directly to Newton Trails when he was done.
As a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 222, Holt earned 51 merit badges, of which he likes Aviation and American Heritage the best. He has held several leadership positions within Troop 222, including assistant senior patrol leader. He was also elected by his peers into the Order of the Arrow, the honor society of Scouting.
The son of Doug and Julie Holt of Covington, Holt is a junior at Eastside. His grandparents are Jim and Meredith Holt of Sugar Hill, and Barbara Knight of Eatonton. In his spare time, Holt enjoys coin collecting, working on his vintage VW Beetle and going to summer camp with Troop 222, which he has done for each of the last six years.