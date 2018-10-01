Ice rink returning to Olde Town Conyers

CONYERS — Fall is in the air – and ice will soon return to Conyers.
The annual tradition of ice skating in the Olde Town Pavilion will soon begin. The Conyers City Council approved at its Sept. 19 meeting an agreement with Ice Days LLC for the operation of an ice skating rink in the Randal S. Mills City Center Park.
This year marks the 19th year of ice skating in Conyers, which first was held at the Georgia International Horse Park.
“We are the longest continuously running outdoors rink in Georgia,” said owner Jim Gomez.
Ice Days is responsible for operating and maintaining the skating rink and will, according to the agreement, pay a $3,500 rental fee for the venue. The company will also reimburse the city for all utility bills incurred with the use of the ice rink, such as water, sewer, natural gas and electricity.
According to the agreement, installation of the skating rink will begin Nov. 1. Skating will be open to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. The 2018-19 season will last until Feb. 24.