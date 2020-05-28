Summertime in Georgia means one thing: peach season. Every May to September, farms sell Georgia-grown peaches by the crate, and restaurants feature them on their menus. There's more than one way to enjoy them, from picking them on the farm or enjoying them on the plate. Georgia Grown is showcasing a few favorite ways to enjoy them.
Where to Get Fresh Peaches
It wouldn't be the Peach State without peach farms. Wind your way around the state's producers, where you can find bushels of juicy peaches and peach-flavored treats.
Pearson Farm, Fort Valley
Cool off with peach ice cream at Pearson Farm, which has been growing peaches in Fort Valley since 1885. Stop by to purchase a crate or pick up from a farmer’s market.
Lane Southern Orchards, Fort Valley
Lane Southern Orchards, also in Fort Valley, offers tours of the farm that dates back to 1908. Enjoy a peach fritter in their cafe or shop for peachy goods like peach wines, jams and salsas. You can even buy their peaches online.
Jaemor Farms, Alto
Jaemor Farms in Alto planted its first peach trees in 1912. Fans from outside the state can order online, but if you visit the farm, you can try beloved items like peach cobbler, peach tea and their famous peach pudding. Jaemor isn't a typical u-pick farm, but it holds special u-pick events on occasion.
Dickey Farms, Musella
Dickey Farms in Musella has been around since 1897 and grows multiple varieties of peaches. Their general store sells peach ice cream, preserves and other products.
Georgia Peach World, Townsend
Georgia Peach World in Townsend sells all sorts of peach goodies, along with the real thing, like candies, cider and salad dressing.
Where to Eat Peachy Dishes
Peaches are also incorporated into all sorts of dishes around the state. Dessert lovers rejoice at all the ways to eat peaches.
Peach Sliders: Revolution Doughnuts, Decatur
Decatur’s Revolution Doughnuts has a wide range of treats, but it's their seasonal peach sliders that have a cult-like following.
Peach French Toast: Mama's Boy, Athens
Mama's Boy in Athens brings in students and locals alike for its Peach French Toast. Get the recipe!
Peach Cookies: Byrd's Famous Cookies, Savannah
Byrd's Famous Cookies in Savannah has been in operation since 1924. Their Georgia Peach cookies have won awards for the sweet and creamy flavor. You can pick them up from multiple downtown locations or online.
Peach Popsicles: King of Pops, Atlanta, Athens & Savannah
King of Pops has outposts in Atlanta, Athens and Savannah of their rainbow umbrella stands and also has some in restaurants. Pick up a pop in the fresh peach and peaches & cream, which are only available seasonally.
Peach Desserts: The Varsity & Buckner's
And, of course, don't forget about the fried peach pie at The Varsity in Atlanta or the peach cobbler at Buckner's Family Restaurant and other homestyle restaurants around the Peach State.
