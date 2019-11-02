I am sure this is the way it must have been for some who celebrated Halloween. The doorbell rang. There stood some ghosts, witches and goblins with their bags or buckets. “Trick-or-treat,” they said, and you responded with the goodies! Traditionally, this scene has played over and over again across America on Oct. 31 in neighborhood after neighborhood since 1930. Adults have gone out and bought up a pile of candy to distribute to eager children. Among their collections were Hershey bars, M&M’s and Peanut Butter cups. As you placed some of your stash into the bags or buckets, those little faces not covered by masks light up and spread smiles for all to see. One fellow told me he had as much fun on Halloween as the kids did. He always dressed up as a monster or a vampire, and when he opened his door facing the children, he scared some of them half to death! Other adults accompanying the children often dressed up as well. He has seen Spider Man, Batman, and Cat Woman looking back at him as he opened his door. The custom of dressing up began years ago when people put on costumes to ward off ghosts. Pope Gregory III designated Nov. 1 as a time to honor Saints. As Halloween approaches people have decisions to make. What kind of candy to buy, choice of costume, and how was that pumpkin going to look? How much candy corn will I need? After all, this candy has fall harvest colors and black to show association with death and darkness. It will not matter. The kids will love it; they usually do. So, Halloween has come and gone again for another year! We look back at summer’s harvest and forward into a cold winter ahead. Kids will be busy counting their loot and maybe even getting a bellyache from eating too much candy. My friend will be thinking about next year and his choice of a good, scary costume. The real ghosts and goblins will return to their naps to await next year’s celebration. Boo who!
