Because of our ages and health conditions, my spouse and I have been following stay-at-home orders. Of course we would rather be free to follow our established routines, but the risks of getting sick from the coronavirus are too great and the consequences are dire.
After official duties, we are kind of hanging out. We haven’t taken up any special projects because just keeping the household going in the face of shortages and restrictions is quite challenging. My spouse has improved her cooking skills and has come up with new daily suggestions for serving two people food three times daily.
We keep abreast of news on our televisions and computers. Our daughter, Barbara, has been bringing in our groceries. We have had others offer us help if we need it.
Our newspaper carrier has been very reliable, and we count on our newspaper being in the box early in the morning. We appreciate everyone’s help.
Staying at home has inspired us to seek out special moments. Yesterday Sheriff Ezell Brown sent me copies of The Newton, a county magazine. On page 16 is a feature article on my career in the Army, the FBI, and my current part-time work at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
I thank publishers Meredith and Scott Tredeau, Editor Brian Knapp, writer David Roten for this excellent story and for bringing it to us at a time of confinement. Thanks Sheriff Brown for sending the copies.
So Dottie and I continue our social distancing, follow directions of our leaders, doing what we can to contribute. She works her crossword puzzles and runs the household, does laundry, cooking and keeps us moving on. We, like everyone else, look forward to the day when the coronavirus no longer rules our lives. Getting back to “normal” would be most welcome.
