Maybe it is just me, but I seem to have lost something and I cannot find it on my home television.
Once I had free television shows considered worth watching. Now, I am loaded down with news, public affairs and reality shows. And many of them are repeats that play over and over, and over again.
Oh, unless I am watching a repeat, where are the heroes of my younger days? I miss casts like once viewed on “Andy Griffith,” “Gunsmoke,” or shows like “See It Now,” Walter Cronkite, Dick Van Dyke, Carol Burnett.
Maybe I am preoccupied with nostalgia. But I do miss actors like Milburn Stone as Doc and Ken Curtis as Festus Haggin. Folks like this seem to seldom show up on my home set these days. If they do, I have not seen them.
Wouldn’t it be nice to again see a weekly show like Carol Burnett or Your Show of Shows? Yes, or the “Ed Sullivan Show,” “I Love Lucy,” “All in The Family,” the “Jackie Gleason Show,” or “Get Smart?”
The good old days seem gone, replaced with sports, repeats, or “The Lone Ranger” and “Karate Kid” reruns. Where has originality gone?
We still have great, talented actors out there. It would be welcome to see some of the networks bring them back and display their talent to their audiences in new productions. Put to rest some of the over abundance of reality shows, sports, game shows and reruns. Return us once again to the good old days. Repeats and recycled packages of old shows have seen their day. After replay after replay, all the audience can do is turn off the television and grab a few hours of extra sleep. Television watchers look for alternative means of entertainment. All the reruns have become so memorable that we easily recognize some of their famous lines.
Remember:
“Here’s looking at you, kid.”
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.”
“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.”
“Well, here’s another nice mess you have gotten me into.”
“Go ahead, make my day.”
And “Hi Ho, Silver!”
Maybe now is the time for producers to give us some new movies and some new memorable lines.