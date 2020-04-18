Hey, smokers who vape. Here is your chance to kick the habit if you have a mind to. You even have extra incentives. We know the use of e-cigarettes has grown as have health risks associated with it. In spite of being informed by researchers that those who vape are damaging their lungs and causing themselves other health risks, smokers continue.
Knowing that vaping is causing irreversible lung damage, it is hard to imagine vapers would take additional risks during this coronavirus epidemic.
In light of daily news about dangers from coronavirus we all face, we need to shout out to vapers “quit while you can.” The way the virus attacks the lungs makes it obvious that should vapers become infected, their future is very bleak. Even with survival from the virus, lung damage could cause extreme respiratory problems for many years of a person’s life and without ventilation equipment life quality could be sharply reduced.
The virus spreads easily in the air and on surfaces and has made many health care workers ill. Everyone, including doctors, nurses, all smokers are breathing polluted air and are at risk. Our national health care bills are rising. What better time for all of us, particularly smokers, to improve our health care and reduce our chances of becoming victims of Covid-19. Smokers in particular should “change their way of living and if that ain’t enough, then change their way of strutting their stuff.”
On April 14 the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States was 582,594 and the deaths from the virus were 23,649. Pretty good evidence for everyone to cooperate with sheltering in place at home and to keep a distance from others.
By people uniting and fighting the problem, together we will benefit.
University of New Haven Doctor of Health and Sciences, Summer McGee warns vaping and smoking increase risk from COVID-19 mortality.
