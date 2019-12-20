Most of us enjoy leafy greens. We like adding our own dressings to salad mixes and fixing ourselves a healthy addition to our meals.
So, naturally, we become deeply concerned when government agencies warn us not to eat romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas Valley of California.
The latest warning in November explained that e. coli had been linked to this lettuce and eating it could be life threatening or bring kidney failure. People who have eaten romaine lettuce from Salinas have experienced vomiting and diarrhea and have reported severe food poisoning.
The Salinas Valley has long been known as the world’s salad bowl, and finding lettuce grown there to be toxic is very disturbing. We have long ago enjoyed other products from this area like strawberries, mushrooms and broccoli. The wine produced in the area is also popular.
Retailers and restaurants have been asked not to serve romaine lettuce grown in Salinas.
As consumers, we trust that our favorite restaurants heed these warnings.
Right now, when going to the grocery store, customers are spending more time examining the contents of those packaged, mixed salad greens.
Kroger claims they have removed lettuce that is not safe to eat. They say their lettuce comes from Yuma, Ariz. However, the CDC has expanded the warning to cover all suppliers of lettuces.
Many people will use caution in eating salads so long as these warnings are in effect.
Salads are a source of fiber. Eating them helps control weight, strengthen bones, and they are easy to customize by adding other ingredients and fruit. Salads add calcium, iron, potassium and vitamin B to the diet. They are low in calories.
You cannot go wrong including a salad in the daily diet; however, until the all-clear is given, it may be unwise to include romaine lettuce in your salad mix.