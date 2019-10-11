If you are out and about and see a small cloud of smoke nearby, then chances are there is a young person underneath puffing away on an e-cigarette.
Public health and safety people have warned that vaping lung injuries have topped a thousand cases and deaths have increased.
Seeing this cloud of smoke, we can only wonder how in the world this habit is good for a person’s health.
The CDC says there is a link between lung injuries and vaping products using THC and flavored smoking products. Some of the products causing harm have been purchased on the streets. A warning is in effect to cease vaping pending further studies.
The CDC reports 805 lung illnesses in 46 states caused by using products containing THC. Other substances used are also under study. Examples: marijuana and cannabis oils, and Vitamin E oil. All these consequences and warnings should give e-smokers pause about continuing this habit while studies are underway to determine the cause of all of these reported lung illnesses.
It is expected that some vapers will not heed these warnings. They do so at their own risk. Many will return in the meantime to tobacco smoking. In so doing, the health risk is not all that diminished.
E-smokers have reported coughing, chest pain, and shortness of breath before finally seeking hospitalization. In fact, there are also smokers who experienced vomiting and nausea, fever and diarrhea.
Parents have been urged to sit down with their children and emphasize these dangers in using vaping devices. Heed the CDC warning – “Don’t Vape.”
As to all e-cigarette products, until investigators identify the specific substance causing lung illnesses, smokers would be wise to heed warnings. Ignore all the slick marketing and fun flavors because too many healthy
e-cigarette smokers are ending up hospitalized with serious lung diseases. Those who keep smoking may join others in intensive care on a respirator.