Someone asked a young boy why he wasn’t in school. He answered, “Because school is closed. They ran out of toilet paper.”
A fellow went shopping at Walmart. He asked a clerk , “Where can I find the nuts?” The clerk replied, “Look down the toilet paper aisle.”
These are jokes, but hoarding at times of crisis is no joke. Those who hoard are endangering their fellow citizens and causing shortages of items needed by health care providers and others. Hoarding may be caused by those with depression or other psychological problems. Having on hand a stack of items in short supply may offer the hoarder security and a sense of comfort.
The shortages caused by the coronavirus could possibly be controlled by merchants if they would limit the amount that any one person could buy at one time. It would be difficult because those seeking profit would cause prices to rise and more panic buying.
Hoarding reduces supplies for all and for those we depend on to keep us safe. And, it is discouraging to see some people seeking to enrich themselves at the expense of others. We cannot fight this serious virus when we cease working together in the common interest.
In times of emergency, we may need more laws against hoarding if public safety is to be protected.
For example, stores might place more limits on when certain items can be returned and charge shelf fees when customers bring back recently purchased in large quantities. This should help discourage some profiteers. Selfish behavior should not be rewarded.
Right now, we have a toilet paper panic and people are scared they cannot buy this essential product. Folks worry that in the absence of toilet paper, they may have to go back to earlier times of using corn cobs, leaves, and other items found in nature.
Maybe plumbers will have to install more bidets in the family bathroom. We can no longer rely on the Sears-Roebuck catalogue.
Those having septic systems will have to be careful about what they use, else their drain fields will clog and their plumbing will come a major problem.
Finding an alternative source of a favorite toilet paper has now become a major challenge for everyone facing the coronavirus epidemic.
Folks, let us all work together and show concern and respect for one another. Let us not hoard.
