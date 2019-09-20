With all of the publicity about vaping, it appears there is a lesson to be learned by teens who are using e-cigarettes.
Certainly young smokers must be commended for trying to give up tobacco and are using a method once considered safer. But are e-cigarettes really the way to go based on recent studies?
A main lesson for users now is that if you become ill from vaping then do not withhold details from health providers. A teen in New York recently showed up at an emergency room gasping for breath, dizzy and when asked if he had been vaping, he denied it.
Denying the use of e-cigarettes when becoming ill helps neither doctors nor users. A life could be in danger.
Some e-users have been adding ingredients to products used and have then ended up on ventilators in intensive care units. Doctors need to be informed about such incidents of e-cigarette use. Once in the hospital, the patient must be frank and honest and do everything possible to assist in treatment.
Lessons being learned from cases like the one in New York include not modifying e-cigarette products, particularly from materials purchased from street vendors. The life saved from candor may be your own. What you place in an e-cigarette could permanently harm your lungs. What is inhaled may be cannabis, TH oil, legal in some states and not in others.
How do the users know what may be safe and what flavors are safe for him/her even if used medically or recreationally. The federal government still looks upon some of these substances as controlled.
The CDC recently issued an advisory recommending individuals, including youngsters, refrain from using e-cigarettes and products used in them due to the recent surges in mysterious respiratory illnesses.
Everyone can learn from experience. Sometimes it is better to learn from the experience of others rather than your own.