Sometimes the government has to restrict individual freedoms in the public interest.
Right now many restrictions put into place to fight the spread of the coronavirus have been lifted, with new rules. Some businesses are free to return to business provided they comply with certain regulations. Even so, many have to remain sheltered in place fearing a reopening at this time would be counterproductive.
The many statements about lockdown have become confusing, people are becoming frustrated and many are suffering.
It is time for our leaders to work on a solution and resolve the choice between life and livelihood.
This is no easy job with the high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the many deaths from the illness.
The emergency rules have impacted workers who have lost their livelihoods; and, the longer lockdowns continue, the more acute the problem becomes. People want to know what they can and cannot do to meet these challenges. Getting their lives back seems very difficult under the circumstances. Emotional and mental health are suffering.
Should people return to doctor’s appointments or continue sheltering in place? Should people patronize newly opened businesses or wait until they feel it is more safe for themselves and family members to resume shopping?
Rushing back to business as usual carries a risk that could further complicate the fight against the coronavirus.
In the face of confusion, the choice remains in individual hands. People with other health problems are free to patronize newly opening businesses or remain in place until feeling safer about their decision.
Sympathize with officials who make decisions about these matters and stay safe out there!
