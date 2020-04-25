It was a sad picture. A man and his small son hugging one another as they looked at the debris that once was their home.
Why does it seem like Mother Nature is trying to tell us something? Right in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, along comes more tornadoes battering the South. Storms have killed people, knocked out the power, downed trees and wiped out a million homes. Already we are operating on many restrictions. Many grocery store shelves are empty, and there are some food and necessities shortages. Offices and restaurants are closed as some workers do their jobs at home and customers pick up meals with carry-out only. Many doctor appointments are on hold except for emergencies. Some workers have lost paychecks and cannot meet current expenses.
Schools are closed and churches as well. Experts are skeptical that virus deaths will reduce by summertime. At the same time, weather forecasters warn of a bad hurricane season. While many workers shelter at home, it is still OK to stage wrestling matches.
President Trump is seeking ways to reopen the economy. Researchers seek a vaccine. Lord, help us. We do have a heap of problems and face many challenges. Will we ever be able to recover and return to what we once called “normal?”
Everyone is struggling to stay afloat, but Americans are winners, not losers, and by working together will survive.
There may come a time when the man embracing his son will have to wear a mask and cover his son with a sheet, but he will do what it takes to give that needed hug. Not being experts on the subject of the virus, each of us could do with a hug right now, maybe even from Mother Nature.
Uncertain future, fear, personal losses, quarantine from society, yet we still have hope and faith if we do not begin to wallow in despair. Let’s work together and turn sadness into joy.
