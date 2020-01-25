We have laws and rules about texting while driving. However, judging from the number of injuries and deaths on the highways caused by texting, it would appear that some people pay no attention to the rules.
Folks, you owe it to yourself, your family, and fellow travelers to obey the laws when using cellphones on the roads.
We know we have a problem. People get agitated when their cellphones are not readily available. Some have become addicted to using them.
Ladies use their phones for many reasons, including to enhance social relationships. Men use their phones for information, entertainment and to pass time.
The trouble arises when people use their phones while driving. Texting has interrupted the personal interactions of people. Phone use has reduced face-to-face contacts as phones have made people slaves of their masters — the phone.
Mobile phones have become an important part of our culture, but overuse causes health issues and injuries on the highways.
In 2012 alone, driving distraction from cellphone use by drivers caused 421,000 injuries and over 3,000 deaths on roads.
If you suspect you have become a cellphone addict, consider getting control of your time, increase your personal contacts, interact more personally with people, and, by all means, obey the laws and rules governing use of this new and useful technology.
It is well to remember that cellphones do have exploitable bugs and hackers can exploit them just by calling the phone even if you don’t answer it. Hackers can place malicious codes on your phone and compromise your use.
While you ignore laws about texting, you may also be vulnerable to hackers. Keep your phone updated and hope to insure public safety and prevent some of those malicious calls you may receive.
